Warchant TV: Briles on two QB system, challenge for OL vs. Clemson

Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles shared his thoughts on deploying a two-quarterback attack and how that affects rep management in practice. FSU takes on #2 Clemson on Saturday 3:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ABC.


