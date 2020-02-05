Warchant TV: FSU football coordinators talk 2020 recruiting class
Florida State coordinators Kenny Dillingham and Adam Fuller spoke on Wednesday about the Seminoles' 2020 recruiting class, filling the team's needs and looking ahead to 2021.
Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham
Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller
