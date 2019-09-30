Warchant TV: Taggart talks about renewed energy, effort for FSU Football
Fresh off of consecutive ACC wins, Willie Taggart discusses the recent surge in production and success as Florida State cruises into the off-week. The FSU head football coach talked about the renewed effort, Jim Leavitt's energy and more before Monday's practice. Next up for Florida State is defending national champion and 2nd-ranked Clemson on Oct. 12, kickoff time is either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
