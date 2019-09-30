News More News
Warchant TV: Taggart talks about renewed energy, effort for FSU Football

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Fresh off of consecutive ACC wins, Willie Taggart discusses the recent surge in production and success as Florida State cruises into the off-week. The FSU head football coach talked about the renewed effort, Jim Leavitt's energy and more before Monday's practice. Next up for Florida State is defending national champion and 2nd-ranked Clemson on Oct. 12, kickoff time is either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

