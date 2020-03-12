FSU put on the pads for the first time Thursday in what is their final practice before spring break. "For us it fit right this year," said head coach Mike Norvell of the timing on the calendar. Featured in the video is offensive line coaching from Alex Atkins, running backs vs. linebackers and the tempo offense.

Anthony Fernandez contributed to this report.

