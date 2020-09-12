 Florida State football post-game call-in show on Warchant TV following the Georgia Tech game.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-12 14:37:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU Football Post-Game Call-in Show

The Warchant TV post-game call-in show will debut tonight approximately 10 minutes following the final whistle of the Florida State-Georgia Tech football game. We'll have instant analysis, statistics, and get your reactions via phone calls and social media.

Call-in Number: 850-805-5911

To interactive on Chat with other FSU fans during the show you can so do via Warchant's YouTube Chat.

