Warchant TV: FSU Football practice footage, day four
Florida State continued preseason practice in shells on Monday morning under a light drizzle. Footage from the practice session focuses on defense as players were drilled on tackling and blitzing during the open portion. The Seminoles will return to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before their first off day on Thursday.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council