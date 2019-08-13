Tuesday marked the return of Florida State Football to the practice field, and more specifically, to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. For a second straight season the Seminoles will hold a portion of preseason camp at the premier prep facility in the southeast. Inclement weather forced a quick wrap of practice but not before the media was allowed to view a portion of the morning which included a peek at a new wrinkle in the offensive playbook. FSU will return to practice on Wednesday at IMG.

