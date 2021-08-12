 FSU defensive line and full team work featured as camp moves to UNF
Warchant TV: FSU Football practice footage from UNF in Jacksonville

Florida State is in the midst of a two day stint of preseason practice on the campus of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles stuck to their script with a brief window for photography and video. Thursday's footage showcases the defensive line and finishes off with some team, 11-on-11 work

Friday's finale in Jacksonville will be in full pads and the team will scrimmage back in Tallahassee on Saturday.

*ALSO SEE: FULL UPDATES and highlights from the rest of Wednesday's practice

