Warchant TV: Newcomers debut on day three of FSU Football practice
Listen and look in to Florida State's Sunday practice which saw the freshman class join forces with the rest of the roster for day three of preseason practice. Featured in the raw footage below are freshman newcomers and transfers.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up, get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council