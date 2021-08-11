Warchant TV: FSU football practice video from first full-squad session

Wednesday marked the first day of full-squad practice for the Florida State football team.

After a stretch period in the Indoor Practice Facility, the team broke out into segment and individual drills before logging in 11-on-11 work that saw the defense control the action.

Here is video footage from the early periods that were open to the media.

*ALSO SEE: FULL UPDATES and highlights from the rest of Wednesday's practice

