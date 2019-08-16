After three days of morning practices at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Florida State returned to the Al Dunlap Practice Fields in Tallahassee for an afternoon session of preseason camp. During individual drills in the video below, projected first-teamers Brady Scott and Baveon Johnson were not spotted with the offensive line. FSU will scrimmage on Saturday during a closed practice before Sunday's Media Day and Fan Day activities.

