{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 18:50:46 -0500') }} football

Warchant TV: FSU Football preseason practice footage, day seven

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
For the first time under Willie Taggart, Florida State Football practiced in the P.M. on what turned out to be a scorching Friday afternoon. Practice opened with an Oklahoma-style contact drill before breaking out into individual work. FSU will practice in the afternoon for two more sessions before taking preseason camp to Bradenton, Fla. and IMG Academy.

{{ article.author_name }}