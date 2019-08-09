Warchant TV: FSU Football preseason practice footage, day seven
For the first time under Willie Taggart, Florida State Football practiced in the P.M. on what turned out to be a scorching Friday afternoon. Practice opened with an Oklahoma-style contact drill before breaking out into individual work. FSU will practice in the afternoon for two more sessions before taking preseason camp to Bradenton, Fla. and IMG Academy.
