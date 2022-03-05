Warchant TV: FSU Football raw video from first spring practice

Florida State started the 2022 spring football season with an acclimation practice on Saturday morning.

The Seminoles are infusing the roster with 23 total newcomers, including transfers and freshmen. Practice footage below features many of the new faces and the first period of tempo, 11-on-11 work.

FSU will have 14 more practices and scrimmages, including the annual Garnet and Gold Game on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

