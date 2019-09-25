News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 17:59:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU Football recruiting chat (9/25)

Michael Langston • Warchant
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Warchant.com recruiting analyst Michael Langston takes questions from members of the Premium Recruiting Board as FSU is likely to host nearly a dozen recruits on Saturday. Langston shares insight into the recruitment of Daijun Edwards, potential lineman prospects and what sort of season Florida State needs to close the 2020 class strong.

***More Florida State recruiting nuggets***

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

---------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}