With just over a week remaining before National Signing Day, the Florida State football staff is putting the finishing touches on Mike Norvell's first recruiting class.

On Monday, the Seminoles landed a commitment from former Ole Miss commit and offensive tackle prospect Robert Scott. We also learned that Tennessee commit Darion Williamson has backed out of his Tennessee commitment, just one day after visiting FSU. That news comes just one day after the Seminoles landed a commitment from former Georgia commit Corey Wren.

In this video breakdown, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston discusses the Seminoles' recent moves on the recruiting trail and what to look for in the next eight or nine days.

