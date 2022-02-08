Warchant TV: Three FSU freshmen speak with media

While Florida State remains active in the transfer portal, an important part of its roster mix will be the evaluation and projection of high school prospects transitioning to the physical brand of Power 5 football

TE Brian Courtney primarily played QB in high school, RB Rodney Hill competed in the smaller Georgia Independent Sports Association and OL Daughtry Richardson will be tasked with adding considerable mass to develop at tackle.

Courtney, a three-star athlete, said his offseason goal is to put on 10 pounds to prepare for the transition to play tight end full time.

Hill, a top-40 running back prospect, says he plans to learn the playbook and use the spring season as a gauge for what his role can be.

Richardson, a Tallahassee native who finished his career at heralded Miami Central High School, has a goal of weighing in around 300 pounds when spring football starts and was very effusive in his praise of offensive coordinator and line coach Alex Atkins.

Here are running transcripts of those interviews.

All interviews are also featured below:

