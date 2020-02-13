News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 07:05:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU football's Mike Norvell talks Tour of Duty drills

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Thursday about the off-season Tour of Duty conditioning drills. Topics include the progress the team has made, developing leadership, utilizing the old FSU mat drills as a guide, the remaining schedule and preparing for spring football practice.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Mike Norvell interview part 1

Mike Norvell interview part 2

ALSO SEE: Insider observations and player notes from FSU Football's Tour of Duty drills (2/13)

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}