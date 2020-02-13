Warchant TV: FSU football's Mike Norvell talks Tour of Duty drills
Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Thursday about the off-season Tour of Duty conditioning drills. Topics include the progress the team has made, developing leadership, utilizing the old FSU mat drills as a guide, the remaining schedule and preparing for spring football practice.
Mike Norvell interview part 1
Mike Norvell interview part 2
ALSO SEE: Insider observations and player notes from FSU Football's Tour of Duty drills (2/13)
