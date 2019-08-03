Warchant TV Raw: FSU Football Saturday practice footage
Florida State practiced under sunny skies once again as preseason camp continued on Saturday. After being open to the public, the second practice of the preseason was restricted to media only for the opening periods of the session. Check out the video below for work from the special teams, running backs and more.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up, get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council