The 17th preseason practice for Florida State saw an early period devoted to special teams -- field goal kicking, specifically. Ricky Aguayo was 2-for-3, missing from 45 yards out but later successfully hitting a pair from 45 and. Parker Grothaus hit all three of his kicks from the same range. The media viewing portion concluded with a tempo drive period where Alex Horinbrook led the first team, followed by James Blackman with the two's. FSU will return to practice on Wednesday evening.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com