Footage from Wednesday's Florida State practice showcases the defensive side of the ball. Watch Odell Haggins put his lineman through the paces while Harlon Barnett works on instructing defensive backs on scraping off coverage. Also watch as the linebackers and running backs go head-to-head in blitz pick-up. The video ends with a look at the 11-on-air tempo drill. FSU will return to practice on Thursday evening.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com