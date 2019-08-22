On Thursday Florida State held their final open practice of the preseason and due to approaching rain, began in the indoor practice facility where we saw the offensive linemen doing drills with a teaching aid to assist in proper footwork. Quarterbacks and receivers worked on passing concepts while the defense continued to work on turnover drills. Friday marks the 68th Annual Kickoff Luncheon with practice to follow in the evening before Saturday's scrimmage.

