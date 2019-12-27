The Florida State football team arrived in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday for next week's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and wasted no time enjoying the postseason experience after a one-year absence.

The Rotary Club of El Paso held an inaugural kickoff "par-tee" at Top Golf, and the evening ended with players selecting $300 worth of swag from a bowl gift suite, which included everything from designer sunglasses and watches to Yeti coolers, GoPro cameras and other merchandise.

Florida State will practice on Friday morning at a local high school in preparation for the Dec. 31 game against Arizona State.

We will have coverage from that practice, including player interviews and more, so stay connected with Warchant throughout the week in El Paso.

