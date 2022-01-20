Warchant TV: FSU freshmen Charlton, Graham, Hester on state of program

The Florida State football team and head coach Mike Norvell managed to score a top-20 recruiting class for 2022 despite a rocky 5-7 season in 2021. On Thursday, a trio of Seminole signees who arrived in Tallahassee earlier this month discussed their first impressions of campus and their new teammates.

OL Kanaya Charlton shared an anecdote about offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and his blunt approach to assessment and coaching as a unique part of his recruitment. LB Omar Graham Jr. touched on the importance of his relationship with Randy Shannon and how he plans on starting off at inside linebacker. DE Aaron Hester, an FSU legacy, discussed the impact of the 2013 team and fellow Jacksonville native Demarcus Walker on his affinity for the program

Here are running transcripts of those interviews.

All three interviews are also featured below. More newcomers will be made available to media next week.

