Warchant TV: FSU head coach Mike Norvell post practice interview, QB update

FSU hit the field on Wednesday for their 16th day of preseason camp and second involving Notre Dame game prep. Following practice, Mike Norvell discusses progress in the passing game and the managment of McKenzie Milton's workload. He also shares how the GPS data shows the team exerting at a higher level than 2020.

*** More practice updates from Wednesday ***

*** Check out player interviews and more on our YouTube page ***

Florida State continues preseason camp on Thursday in the lead-up to Sunday's scrimmage.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***



