Warchant TV: FSU men's basketball 2021-22 preview show

With the No. 20 Florida State men's basketball team preparing to tip off the 2021-22 season Wednesday night against visiting Penn (9 p.m., ACC Network), we sat down with former Seminole basketball standout and current radio color analyst Adrian Crawford to discuss what this year's squad looks like.

We talk about the expanding roles of the Seminoles' veteran players and break down what each of the newcomers is bringing to the program -- from Houston transfer Caleb Mills and Kentucky transfer Cam'Ron Fletcher to talented freshmen Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler and more.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***