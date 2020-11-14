Warchant TV Replay: FSU-N.C. State Pregame Show featuring Jeff Cameron
The live pregame show was on from 10 a.m. to noon ET, but you can watch the replay below.
-------------
Starting at 10 a.m. ET, ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang preview Florida State's football game today at N.C. State.
Get all the inside scoop and insight before the Seminoles take on the Wolfpack tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
Also check out the Tribal Council around 5 p.m. for live pregame updates.
Also be sure to check watch our live Postgame Show right here and on our YouTube page.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this with other Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council