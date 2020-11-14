 FSU football vs. N.C. State: Live pregame show
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 09:38:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV Replay: FSU-N.C. State Pregame Show featuring Jeff Cameron

Warchant Staff
Staff

The live pregame show was on from 10 a.m. to noon ET, but you can watch the replay below.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang preview Florida State's football game today at N.C. State.

Get all the inside scoop and insight before the Seminoles take on the Wolfpack tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

Also check out the Tribal Council around 5 p.m. for live pregame updates.

Also be sure to check watch our live Postgame Show right here and on our YouTube page.

