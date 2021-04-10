Warchant TV: FSU player interviews following spring game
The FSU spring game saw playmakers shine on both sides of the ball even as stormy skies threatened the hallmark moment of the spring season.
All eyes were on the upperclassman quarterbacks, and both delivered with scoring drives and explosive plays. Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton discussed the positive energy between the quarterback room and their excitement in the team's progress
Defensively, FSU created multiple negative plays and was able to get pressure in the backfield. Sophomore Jarrian Jones tipped his cap to dynamic talents Malik McClain and Camm McDonald, but ultimately believes the defense is much further ahead than 2020 thanks to better communication.
Despite only being on campus for a handful of months, true freshmen made their mark on Saturday, including the aforementioned McClain and DB Kevin Knowles. The former scored a touchdown, the latter nabbed an interception.
Afterward, both discussed the confidence in being able to make an impact early in their playing careers.
