The FSU spring game saw playmakers shine on both sides of the ball even as stormy skies threatened the hallmark moment of the spring season.

All eyes were on the upperclassman quarterbacks, and both delivered with scoring drives and explosive plays. Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton discussed the positive energy between the quarterback room and their excitement in the team's progress

