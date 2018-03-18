NASHVILLE -- The No. 9 seed Florida State men's basketball team will take on No. 1 seed Xavier tonight in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It's a rematch of last year's game, which the Musketeers won in convincing fashion.

Xavier opened as a 5.5-point favorite for tonight's game.

Warchant TV's Aslan Hajivandi caught up with several of FSU's players and head coach Leonard Hamilton on Saturday to discuss the matchup and why this year could be different: