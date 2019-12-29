Warchant TV: FSU players talk bowl festivities, Arizona State prep, more
EL PASO, Texas -- For the final time before Tuesday's Sun Bowl game against Arizona State, Florida State's players met with the media Sunday afternoon and discussed a variety of topics:
* The team's activities this week, including a trip to a U.S. Army base and a visit with a hypnotist
* Preparations for Arizona State on offense and defense
* The importance of giving Odell Haggins another victory as interim head coach
* Individual meetings with new head coach Mike Norvell and more.
