Warchant TV: FSU players talk bowl festivities, Arizona State prep, more

Aslan Hajivandi and Ira Schoffel
Warchant Staff

EL PASO, Texas -- For the final time before Tuesday's Sun Bowl game against Arizona State, Florida State's players met with the media Sunday afternoon and discussed a variety of topics:

* The team's activities this week, including a trip to a U.S. Army base and a visit with a hypnotist

* Preparations for Arizona State on offense and defense

* The importance of giving Odell Haggins another victory as interim head coach

* Individual meetings with new head coach Mike Norvell and more.

Wide receiver D.J. Matthews

Defensive tackle Robert Cooper

Offensive lineman Ryan Roberts

Linebacker Emmett Rice

Linebacker Leonard Warner

Tight end Tre' McKitty

