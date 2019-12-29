EL PASO, Texas -- For the final time before Tuesday's Sun Bowl game against Arizona State, Florida State's players met with the media Sunday afternoon and discussed a variety of topics:

* The team's activities this week, including a trip to a U.S. Army base and a visit with a hypnotist

* Preparations for Arizona State on offense and defense

* The importance of giving Odell Haggins another victory as interim head coach

* Individual meetings with new head coach Mike Norvell and more.

