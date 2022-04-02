Warchant TV: FSU post-scrimmage interviews with Norvell, coordinators

Saturday marked FSU Football's second and final scrimmage of the spring season as they head into the final full week of preparation before the annual Garnet and Gold Game

Norvell said Saturday's scrimmage, which was closed to the public and media, saw the first team defense have a "dominating performance" citing three explosive takeaways including singling out Akeem Dent. Norvell was equally pleased with the second team offense.

Complete summary of Norvell, all coordinator interviews

Florida State has five remaining practices including the penultimate Garnet and Gold Game next Saturday, Apr. 9 at 5 p.m.

