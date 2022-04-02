Warchant TV: FSU post-scrimmage interviews with Norvell, coordinators
Saturday marked FSU Football's second and final scrimmage of the spring season as they head into the final full week of preparation before the annual Garnet and Gold Game
Norvell said Saturday's scrimmage, which was closed to the public and media, saw the first team defense have a "dominating performance" citing three explosive takeaways including singling out Akeem Dent. Norvell was equally pleased with the second team offense.
*** Complete summary of Norvell, all coordinator interviews ***
Florida State has five remaining practices including the penultimate Garnet and Gold Game next Saturday, Apr. 9 at 5 p.m.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller echoed Norvell's sentiment about the play of Akeem Dent -- credits it to growing more comfortable and familiar with his role at safety. Says at defensive tackle they want to have three guys to count on, a fourth that can be cycled in and then the 5th and 6th options will be younger players.
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins was complimentary of the play of Darius Washington saying he's a guy that can play all five positions.Says Maurice Smith is a guy that gets taken for granted and is "steady Eddie." Also, when they make personnel moves (such as pursuing transfers from the portal) he will discuss with his current roster and that Smith welcomed the competition of adding Kayden Lyles
Defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis is pleased with the development of Derrick McLendon and the progress of the newcomers in his segment groups
---------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council