Warchant TV: FSU preseason football practice video from Friday

After dodging thunderstorms on Thursday, Florida State was able to return to its usual 25-period indoor/outdoor formatted practice to wrap up the week. Footage for the day features pass rush work and the backfield pass game.

ALSO SEE: Updates from Friday's practice

This was the first practice in shoulder pads. Florida State will return to the field Sunday after an idle day Saturday.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news