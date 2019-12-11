Long-time quarterback commit Jeff Sims of Sandalwood High in Jacksonville backed off on his commitment to Florida State on Wednesday, one day after meeting with new FSU coach Mike Norvell.

While the move has many Seminole fans concerned, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston provides some background to the decision and insight as to where the Seminoles might be going next.

* ALSO SEE: More details on FSU’s top QB targets

