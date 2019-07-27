Warchant TV: FSU recruiting event 'SNL' video highlights
The top prospects on the Florida State recruiting board battled it out in Doak Campbell Stadium for the 'SNL' football recruiting weekend. Shedeur Sanders, Jeff Sims, Stephen Dix, Jayion McCluster and more are featured in the over 40 minutes of footage below
DBs at :30-1:15, 8:45-9:30
WRs at 1:15, 2:50-3:50, 7:15-8:15, 9:40-11:40
QBs at 2:15- 2:50, 4-4:40
TEs at 4:45-5:25, 8:15-8:45
OL at 5:50-7:15, 11:45-12:45, 22:30-24:45
QBs and WRs 12:45-14, 14:45-21:45
RBs: 14-14:45
Skill vs LB: 24:45-29:45
WR vs. DB: 30-33:20, 38:45-43:45
DL vs OL: 33:20-38:30
** Saturday Night Updates and Interviews **
------------------
