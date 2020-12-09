Warchant TV: FSU's Barnes, Hamilton speak after win over Indiana
Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and freshman point guard Scottie Barnes spoke with the media after the Seminoles' 69-67 victory over visiting Indiana on Wednesday.
Barnes scored five of FSU's seven points in overtime, including a game-winning jump shot with 1.8 seconds remaining.
