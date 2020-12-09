 Hamilton, Barnes speak after Seminoles' victory over Indiana
basketball

Warchant TV: FSU's Barnes, Hamilton speak after win over Indiana

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and freshman point guard Scottie Barnes spoke with the media after the Seminoles' 69-67 victory over visiting Indiana on Wednesday.

Barnes scored five of FSU's seven points in overtime, including a game-winning jump shot with 1.8 seconds remaining.

