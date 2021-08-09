Warchant TV: FSU's Bartow, Watson talk recruiting, relationships and more

Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston recently caught up with two members of the Florida State football team's support staff -- director of high school relations Ryan Bartow and director of player relations Kenyatta Watson Sr. -- to discuss recruiting and their roles with the program.

Watson speaks about how he can help with recruiting in Georgia, why he wanted to join Mike Norvell's staff and several other topics. Bartow discusses what attracted him to FSU, how the Seminoles have built major momentum in recruiting, what he sees for Norvell's program in the future and more.

