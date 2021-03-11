Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and star forward RaiQuan Gray spoke with the media Thursday morning after learning that the Seminoles' ACC Tournament quarterfinal against Duke had been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Blue Devils' program.

They discussed how the Seminoles reacted to the news, how they're preparing for their next game and more.

