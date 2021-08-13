 FSU football wraps up second practice in Jacksonville; also their first in full pads
Warchant TV: FSU’s Norvell, Johnson, players recap Jacksonville practices

JACKSONVILLE — Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, running backs coach David Johnson and players Lawrence Toafili, Brendan Gant and Jarvis Brownlee talk after Friday’s practice in Jacksonville.

The Seminoles discussed team-building events they went through Thursday night, the quality of Friday’s practice, looking ahead to Saturday’s scrimmage and more.

Friday was FSU’s first day in full pads.

