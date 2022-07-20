 FSU head coach Mike Norvell, QB Jordan Travis, DB Jammie Robinson & DT Fabien Lovett speak with local beat reporters.
Warchant TV: FSU's Norvell, players speak to local media at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE -- Florida State football coach Mike Norvell and three of the Seminoles' players -- QB Jordan Travis, DB Jammie Robinson and DT Fabien Lovett -- spoke with local beat reporters in a breakout session at ACC Kickoff on Wednesday.

See each of these interviews right here (Note: Lovett's interview will be added shortly.)

{{ article.author_name }}