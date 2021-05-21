Warchant TV: FSU's Norvell tackles several topics at Tampa youth clinic

TAMPA -- Florida State's football coaching staff held another free youth clinic on Friday in Tampa, and head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media beforehand about a variety of topics.

Norvell discussed the importance of these outreach events, looked ahead to in-person recruiting opening up on June 1, discussed the arrival of WR Andrew Parchment, talked about the new Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for college athletes, and more.

