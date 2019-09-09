Warchant TV: FSU's Taggart on defensive issues, UVA 'opportunity'
Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart discusses his thoughts after watching film of Saturday's overtime win over ULM and what the team can do to clean things up before heading to Virginia for Saturday's contest. It will be the ACC opener for FSU and their first road game of the year.
