Warchant TV: FSU spring football coordinators exit interviews

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller shined praise on the defensive line, reflecting on the strides they've made since this staff's arrival in 2020. Fuller also echoed a similar sentiment with his linebackers, commenting that they're playing at the highest level since his inaugural season. On the back end, upperclassman Renardo Green has settled back into the cornerback position and will remain there for 2022 said Fuller.

Special teams coordinator John Papuchis has been pleased with defensive end Jared Verse's ability to be coached and apply the learning in a timely manner. With so many young players cycling in at end, Papuchis said in an era where expectations are sped up he and the staff have been very honest and forthcoming about the potential for playing time and being patient.