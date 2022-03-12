Warchant TV: FSU spring football footage; offense shines in red zone

Another day of drenching rains in Tallahassee kept the FSU football team largely relegated to practicing inside their indoor facility on Friday during the Seminoles' last session before the spring break holiday.

Footage from Friday focuses largely on pass rush and tackling drills. Florida State then used its opening 11-on-11 team period to work on red-zone situations, and the offense was successful in six of the eight reps.

FSU now heads into a nine-day hiatus for spring break. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

