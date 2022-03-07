 Florida State football logging in competitive reps in initial practices of spring season
Warchant TV: FSU spring football practice footage from Monday

FSU began its first full week of spring football practice Monday afternoon with an increased roster of available players.

The 25-period practice began inside the indoor practice facility for nearly 15 minutes, including 11-on-11 work that saw Jordan Travis connect with Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson on a big play. Special-team works followed along with one-on-one work with receivers taking on defensive backs and both lines getting in competitive reps.

FSU will have two more practices this week before taking a nine-day hiatus for spring break. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

