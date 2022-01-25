Warchant TV: FSU transfers Bethune, Harris, Lyles confident in program path

The Florida State football team and head coach Mike Norvell have made an urgent push to address needs through the transfer portal for a second straight offseason. On Tuesday, a trio of transfers who arrived in Tallahassee earlier this month discussed the draw to Florida State and goals for a quick turnaround.

UCF LB Tatum Bethune, Lamar OL Bless Harris and OL Kayden Lyles were some of the most experienced prospects at positions of need in the transfer market and said opportunity and relationships brought them to Tallahassee.

Bethune, a Florida native, is reunited with LB coach Randy Shannon, who recruited him to UCF. Lyles specifically cited the memorable FSU-Miami game as having an impact on his decision as well as the straightforward nature of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. Harris said FSU was a program he grew up admiring, typically selecting the Seminoles when playing the NCAA video game franchise.

Here are running transcripts of those interviews.

All three interviews are also featured below:

