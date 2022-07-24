Warchant TV: Full, in-depth interview with FSU QB Jordan Travis
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis spoke in several settings during ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, but this is the only place where you can watch his entire 40-plus-minute interview with reporters.
During the video below, Travis discusses everything from areas where he has improved as a quarterback to player-run practices this summer to the development of the Seminoles' offense and more.
For your convenience, we have included time stamps for various topics below the video.
0:30: Sharing NIL opportunities
1:00: Confidence of being undisputed QB1
1:30: What he wants to improve on
2:15: 2021 win against Miami
2:45: Why passing game will improve
3:20: What he improved on throughout last season
4:20: Offensive transfers
5:20: Team being closer, brotherhood, Norvell
6:50: Advantages of going into third year together
8:00: Gaining confidence, journey last few years
9:45: Modeling game after FSU greats
13:00: Adding weight and getting up to 210
14:00: Mentoring Rodemaker, Duffy
16:00: Depth of QBs in ACC overall
18:30: Being “the guy” representing FSU
21:15: Improvement as a leader
23:00: More on adding weight
24:45: Trying to stay healthy as "the guy"
25:30: WR Winston Wright
26:00: Head coach Mike Norvell
27:00: Clemson’s defense
28:30: The FSU standard
29:30: Player-run practices during summer
31:00: FSU offensive line
32:30: Newcomers he is excited to see play this year
34:30: Younger players leading
35:30: DB Jammie Robinson
37:00: FSU defense in spring
38:30: What adding weight will do for his game
39:15: Being more accurate, better arm strength
39:45: WR Winston Wright. “Big difference-maker”
40:30: NCAA Football, NIL
41:30: More on NIL
43:00: Experience helping him this year
