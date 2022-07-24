Warchant TV: Full, in-depth interview with FSU QB Jordan Travis

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis spoke in several settings during ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, but this is the only place where you can watch his entire 40-plus-minute interview with reporters.

During the video below, Travis discusses everything from areas where he has improved as a quarterback to player-run practices this summer to the development of the Seminoles' offense and more.

For your convenience, we have included time stamps for various topics below the video.

