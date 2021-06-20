Warchant TV: Going 1-on-1 with 4-star FSU target Antavious Woody

One of the top targets on Florida State's board for the 2022 recruiting class, four-star lineman Antavious Woody, delivered another strong performance at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta this week.

Going up against other elite prospects, Woody displayed a combination of great quickness and power during individual drills and 1-on-1 competitions.

During a break at the event, the Alabama product sat down with our Michael Langston for a discussion about his recruitment, why he connects so well with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins, his decision plans and more.

