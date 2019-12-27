EL PASO, Texas -- FSU interim head football coach Odell Haggins is hoping the Seminoles can have their cake and eat it, too.

Prior to Friday's practice at El Paso's Eastwood High School, Haggins met with the media and said his approach to the Dec. 31 bowl game vs. Arizona State will be to let the players have fun this week but also to put in the hard work needed for success.

With only he and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans officially set to remain on the staff in 2020, Haggins also noted the professionalism of staff members who will be elsewhere next season. They are all coaching the Seminoles through this bowl game.

Coordinators from both Florida State and Arizona State will have press conferences Saturday at noon ET.



*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***