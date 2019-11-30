For the first time at the helm of the Florida State program, Odell Haggins was on the wrong side of a result -- Saturday's 40-17 loss in Gainesville, the first blemish on his interim head coaching record. Haggins discussed the loss, the need to develop better habits and some sliver linings he's seen in four weeks leading the program. FSU awaits their bowl destination following the 6-6 regular season record.

** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **