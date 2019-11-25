Warchant TV: Haggins on mindset for 'big game' vs. Florida
Florida State interim head coach Odell Haggins held his final press conference of the regular season on Monday to discuss the upcoming Florida game; the Gators are currently a 17 point underdog according to Unibet. Haggins touched upon game preparation, the team's attitude coming off the bye week and a brief injury update. Saturday's game will be on SEC Network and kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
